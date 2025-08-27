Left Menu

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

In Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, a dispute over a Rs 40,000 loan between two brothers and a 36-year-old man took a tragic turn, resulting in the man's death. The accused have been arrested and a case registered, with investigations ongoing into the culpable homicide incident.

Updated: 27-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:04 IST
A dispute over a loan recovery of Rs 40,000 in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar tragically turned fatal on August 25 when two brothers, Ranjit and Ramu Yadav, allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man, Ganga Rai, leading to his death. Police arrested the accused swiftly after receiving a PCR call reporting the incident.

The accused, residents of Dinpur village in Najafgarh, confronted Rai, who owed them the money for nearly two years. An argument escalated, during which Ranjit allegedly slapped Rai with enough force to cause him to collapse. Rai, who hailed originally from Samastipur, Bihar, later died en route to a nearby hospital.

The authorities have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent Rai's body for a post-mortem at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan. Investigations are currently underway to determine further details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

