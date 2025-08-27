India's Push for Arbitration Excellence: A Global Business Strategy

In a recent address, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reaffirmed the government's dedication to legal reforms, underscoring the crucial role of a robust arbitration framework in improving business efficiency and establishing India as a leading global hub for dispute resolution.

Speaking at an alternate dispute resolution event in Singapore, Meghwal highlighted how dispute resolution aligns with India's cultural heritage, where consensus-building is deeply ingrained.

Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana also spoke at the event, lauding Singapore's pivotal role as one of India's major trading partners in ASEAN. She also noted Singapore's significant FDI inflows into India, emphasizing historical ties with international arbitration conventions.