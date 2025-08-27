Left Menu

India's Push for Arbitration Excellence: A Global Business Strategy

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, emphasizing legal reforms, highlights arbitration's role in enhancing business ease and India’s position as a dispute resolution hub. Speaking in Singapore, he linked dispute resolution to India's cultural roots. Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana praised Singapore's trading relationship and FDI contributions to India.

In a recent address, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reaffirmed the government's dedication to legal reforms, underscoring the crucial role of a robust arbitration framework in improving business efficiency and establishing India as a leading global hub for dispute resolution.

Speaking at an alternate dispute resolution event in Singapore, Meghwal highlighted how dispute resolution aligns with India's cultural heritage, where consensus-building is deeply ingrained.

Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana also spoke at the event, lauding Singapore's pivotal role as one of India's major trading partners in ASEAN. She also noted Singapore's significant FDI inflows into India, emphasizing historical ties with international arbitration conventions.

