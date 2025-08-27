Morolong Urges Long-Term Investment as SA Prepares to Lead G20 in 2025

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has called on global and Indian business leaders to invest in South Africa and partner with the country in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

He was addressing delegates at the 20th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Africa–India Conclave in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, where government officials, investors, and policy leaders from both continents gathered to discuss opportunities for strengthening ties.

Strengthening South Africa–India Relations

Morolong emphasised the importance of the partnership between the two nations, underpinned by historic ties, cultural connections, and growing economic opportunities.

“We invite business leaders to invest in South Africa for the long-term. The partnership between India and South Africa has the potential to unlock new opportunities for cooperation and growth. India is a key player in the global economy, and we are eager to tap into its expertise and investment opportunities,” he said.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024, becoming the first African nation to hold the position under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

The Deputy Minister said the presidency represents both a historic opportunity and a responsibility, as it places Africa’s voice at the centre of global leadership.

“We commend India’s 2023 G20 Presidency for elevating Global South priorities within the forum. South Africa builds on that legacy with an African lens, ensuring that our continent’s developmental needs are placed firmly on the global agenda,” Morolong said.

He highlighted that the G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be hosted in South Africa in November 2025, will serve as a platform for advancing shared priorities, particularly those aligned with Africa’s long-term development vision.

Key Priorities for Growth and Investment

Morolong outlined several priority areas that South Africa is pursuing to stimulate inclusive growth and attract long-term investment:

Infrastructure Development : Expanding investment in transportation, energy, and telecommunications to support industrialisation and improve connectivity.

Trade Facilitation : Streamlining customs, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and improving logistics systems to promote cross-border trade.

Digital Transformation : Harnessing digitalisation to drive innovation, productivity, and new economic opportunities.

Sustainable Development: Prioritising renewable energy, green financing, and climate resilience in line with the country’s international commitments.

He further highlighted South Africa’s strategic position under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), giving investors access to a market of 1.4 billion consumers and a combined GDP of $3 trillion.

Opportunities for India–Africa Cooperation

Morolong praised India’s progress in areas such as digital transformation, climate finance, and investment in Africa, saying these provide lessons and partnership models that can be scaled across the continent.

“With India’s growing global influence and South Africa’s leadership role in Africa, our partnership has the potential to reshape trade and development outcomes for the Global South,” he said.

A Call to Action for Investors

Reiterating South Africa’s openness to investment, Morolong appealed to both Indian and global businesses to seize the opportunity to partner with South Africa and Africa at large.

“Our G20 Presidency is both a platform and a promise. We stand for fair global systems. We stand for action, not words. We stand for Africa at the centre of development. South Africa is open. Africa is open. Let us build together,” he declared.

The Deputy Minister concluded by stressing that South Africa seeks partnerships beyond short-term gains, urging investors to commit to long-term, sustainable engagement that will benefit both African economies and global partners.