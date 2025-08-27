Attempted Murder Case Against Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala Postponed in Court

The high-profile attempted murder case involving controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has been postponed in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court, as prosecutors prepare to consolidate several other criminal dockets against him.

Charges and Co-Accused

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Matlala and four co-accused—including his wife, Tsakane Matlala—face a string of serious charges linked to a 2023 shooting incident in Sandton.

The accused are:

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala (main accused)

Tsakane Matlala (wife)

Musa Kekana

Tiego Floyd Mabusela

Nthabiseng Nzama

They are charged with:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Attempted murder

Money laundering

Defeating or obstructing the course of justice

Sandton Shooting Incident

The charges stem from events between 12 and 17 October 2023, when the vehicle of socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane was allegedly shot at in Sandton. The incident drew widespread public attention at the time, given Thobejane’s public profile and Matlala’s reputation as a controversial businessman with alleged underworld links.

While details of the motive remain under investigation, prosecutors believe the attack was carefully planned and coordinated, leading to the inclusion of conspiracy charges alongside attempted murder.

Postponement and Consolidation of Cases

The NPA explained that the postponement was necessary to allow for the finalisation of centralising at least seven other dockets linked to Matlala. This means that multiple investigations into his alleged criminal activities could be combined into a single, more comprehensive prosecution strategy.

The centralisation of cases is often used in high-profile or complex matters involving organised crime, as it enables prosecutors to present a clearer picture of the alleged criminal network and avoid fragmented trials.

Bail Application

Matlala remains in custody and is expected to appear alone next Tuesday for a bail application. The court will then decide whether he should be released under strict conditions or remain behind bars pending trial.

The NPA confirmed that it will oppose bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk to witnesses and public safety.

Broader Implications

The Matlala case is being closely watched due to its potential to expose deeper networks of organised crime operating in Gauteng. Allegations of money laundering and attempts to obstruct justice suggest that authorities are not only pursuing the shooting incident but also investigating broader financial and criminal activities connected to the businessman and his associates.

Next Steps

Until his bail hearing, Matlala will remain in custody. His co-accused will also face further court appearances as the state prepares its consolidated case.

If the seven additional dockets are centralised, the eventual trial could become one of the most complex organised crime cases in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court’s recent history.