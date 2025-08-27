Tragedy in Jharkhand: Tribal Woman Killed as Home Collapses

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district when a 30-year-old tribal woman lost her life after her home collapsed. Police confirmed the accident, which occurred in Barkanda Toli village under the jurisdiction of Chaibasa Sadar police station.

According to Chaibasa Sadar police station officer-in-charge Tarun Kumar, the woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital before being returned to her family. Witnesses explained that the victim was cleaning her home when the wall, weakened by intense rainfall, gave way.

Authorities, including West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar, have initiated the process of connecting the grieving family with governmental assistance programs. Compensation will be provided under the guidelines of the State Disaster Management department to aid them during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)