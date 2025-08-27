Restaurant Owner Arrested for Assaulting Waiter in Kolkata

A shocking incident unfolded in Kolkata's Salt Lake where a restaurant owner viciously attacked a waiter with hot cooking oil over a service mistake. The Bidhannagar police have arrested the alleged attacker, Naresh Kumar, on charges of assault.

The altercation occurred on Monday evening at a restaurant in Electronics Complex. The conflict arose when a waiter mistakenly served the wrong dish to a customer, provoking the severe reaction from Kumar, leading to burn injuries on the waiter.

A complaint was swiftly filed at the Electronics Complex police station, prompting the police to launch an immediate investigation. The accused, Kumar, is now in custody, facing serious legal consequences for his actions as the waiter recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)