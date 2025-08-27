Tragedy at Minneapolis Catholic School: Gunman Targets Students Attending Mass

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a black-clad gunman unleashed a deadly attack at a Minneapolis Catholic school, claiming the lives of two children and injuring 17 others. The shooter, a young man in his early 20s, fired indiscriminately through church windows before turning the gun on himself.

The assailant was heavily armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described the act as 'deliberate violence against innocent children and worshippers.' The incident plunged a community, just two days into the new school year at Annunciation Catholic School, into mourning.

The tragedy has again spotlighted the ongoing debate over gun laws and school safety, particularly in the U.S., which has seen over 140 such incidents this year. Authorities are investigating potential online activity linked to the attacker, while local hospitals attend to 15 injured children and two adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)