Kerala High Court Dismisses Plea Against AI Camera Project

The Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Congress leaders seeking a probe into alleged corruption in the AI camera installation under the Safe Kerala project. The court found no evidence of wrongdoing and deemed the delay in filing the plea as detrimental to the case.

Kerala High Court Dismisses Plea Against AI Camera Project
The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea by Congress leaders V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, who sought a court-monitored inquiry into the installation of AI cameras under the Safe Kerala initiative. The court highlighted the lack of evidence supporting claims of corruption.

A bench led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar determined that the public interest litigation (PIL) from Congress failed to present any substantial allegations that warranted judicial intervention. Concerns about data privacy were also dismissed, citing that images were securely stored on the NIC's server.

The court criticized the leaders for not acting sooner, noting their approach only after project implementation and payment dispatch. The AI camera installation, initiated in 2020 and launched in 2023, aims to curb traffic violations in Kerala.

