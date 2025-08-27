Controversial Strike at Nasser Hospital: Hamas Members Killed

In a recent military operation, Israel targeted a site at Nasser hospital in Gaza, resulting in six Hamas members' deaths. According to Acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea, these members were reportedly using the location to monitor Israeli troops.

The strike, which occurred on Monday, also claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, among them journalists from Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. The event has sparked international attention, with calls for an investigation into the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas.

Israeli officials, including U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon, emphasized their objective is to combat terrorism without targeting civilians or journalists and promised further investigation into the incident.

