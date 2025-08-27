Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Key Sites in Southern Syria

In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, Israel launched airstrikes targeting former army barracks in Kiswa, located in the southwestern Damascus countryside, as confirmed by Syrian army sources and state-run El Ekhbariya TV. Notably, this event marked the second such attack Israel carried out within just 24 hours.

The attacked Kiswa region, along with Jabal Manea, historically served as important military hubs for pro-Iranian militias during the Assad era, highlighting the strategic interests underlying these latest military actions.

These repeated incursions by Israel come as security negotiations between Syria and its long-standing adversary unfold, seeking to establish a framework for reducing the persistent tensions in the region.