Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Key Sites in Southern Syria
Israel carried out airstrikes on key military sites in Kiswa, southwestern Damascus, marking the second attack within 24 hours. The region previously housed pro-Iranian militias. These heightened military actions occur amid ongoing security discussions between Syria and Israel aimed at de-escalating longstanding tensions.
In a significant escalation of ongoing tensions, Israel launched airstrikes targeting former army barracks in Kiswa, located in the southwestern Damascus countryside, as confirmed by Syrian army sources and state-run El Ekhbariya TV. Notably, this event marked the second such attack Israel carried out within just 24 hours.
The attacked Kiswa region, along with Jabal Manea, historically served as important military hubs for pro-Iranian militias during the Assad era, highlighting the strategic interests underlying these latest military actions.
These repeated incursions by Israel come as security negotiations between Syria and its long-standing adversary unfold, seeking to establish a framework for reducing the persistent tensions in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- airstrikes
- Syria
- Kiswa
- pro-Iranian
- Assad
- security
- tensions
- negotiations
- Damascus
ALSO READ
Security Challenges for Argentine President Milei During Campaign
UN Ambassador Addresses Controversial Gaza Hospital Strike
UN Security Council Denounces 'Manmade Crisis' in Gaza
Inmates on the Run: Security Lapses at Chaibasa Remand Home
Assam Cabinet Tightens Land Transfer Rules Amidst Security Concerns