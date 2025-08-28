Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Nab Fake ADG in Daring Fraud Scheme

Rajasthan Police arrested Supriyo Mukherjee, posing as an additional director general, in Dholpur. The impersonator was driving a car with a blue beacon and fake credentials, intended to evade tolls and create false impressions. Multiple forged identities and dummy firearms were seized from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dholpur | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:54 IST
The Rajasthan Police arrested Supriyo Mukherjee on Wednesday for impersonating an additional director general. Mukherjee, traveling from West Bengal, was stopped in Dholpur while driving a car decked with a blue beacon and three stars.

According to Circle Officer Munesh Meena, Mukherjee was posing as an ADG under the guise of being with the 'National Security Cop'. When confronted, he attempted to intimidate officers but was quickly exposed for carrying forged identity cards.

The police seized various items, including fake IDs, dummy firearms, and electronics, from his vehicle. Mukherjee admitted his scheme was intended to dodge toll taxes and impress others. The vehicle, marked 'Government of India', has been impounded for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

