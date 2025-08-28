Rajasthan Police Nab Fake ADG in Daring Fraud Scheme

The Rajasthan Police arrested Supriyo Mukherjee on Wednesday for impersonating an additional director general. Mukherjee, traveling from West Bengal, was stopped in Dholpur while driving a car decked with a blue beacon and three stars.

According to Circle Officer Munesh Meena, Mukherjee was posing as an ADG under the guise of being with the 'National Security Cop'. When confronted, he attempted to intimidate officers but was quickly exposed for carrying forged identity cards.

The police seized various items, including fake IDs, dummy firearms, and electronics, from his vehicle. Mukherjee admitted his scheme was intended to dodge toll taxes and impress others. The vehicle, marked 'Government of India', has been impounded for further investigation.

