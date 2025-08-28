Left Menu

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced, following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that there are no current plans for establishing a Palestinian state. Saar characterized the meeting in Washington as highly productive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 01:48 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State
Gideon Saar
  • Country:
  • United States

In a definitive statement on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that there are no plans for the creation of a Palestinian state. Following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saar relayed this message to reporters.

The foreign minister described his discussions with Rubio, which took place in Washington, as 'very good.' This revelation underscores ongoing tensions and complexities in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

With no plans for a Palestinian state, the announcement could further alter the geopolitical landscape, impacting both regional stability and international relations.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025