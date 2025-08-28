Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

In a definitive statement on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed that there are no plans for the creation of a Palestinian state. Following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saar relayed this message to reporters.

The foreign minister described his discussions with Rubio, which took place in Washington, as 'very good.' This revelation underscores ongoing tensions and complexities in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

With no plans for a Palestinian state, the announcement could further alter the geopolitical landscape, impacting both regional stability and international relations.