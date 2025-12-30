Left Menu

Trump, Netanyahu Push for Ceasefire Progress Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. President Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Florida to discuss progress on the Gaza ceasefire and concerns over Iran and Hezbollah. Despite a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, violations continue. Netanyahu is cautious about Israel's adversaries rebuilding their forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to address the ongoing challenges in securing a lasting peace in Gaza. Discussions aimed at advancing the Gaza ceasefire were at the forefront, alongside Israeli apprehensions about Iran and Hezbollah.

Although an October ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas, violations persist and significant progress is lacking. Netanyahu, urging action on ceasefire commitments, is wary of adversaries like Hamas regaining military strength. A critical condition for progress is the return of an Israeli hostage's remains.

Besides the Gaza ceasefire, Trump and Netanyahu also discussed regional security, notably Hezbollah's disarmament in Lebanon. With Netanyahu facing domestic political pressures, the talks underscore the complexities of achieving and maintaining peace in the Middle East.

