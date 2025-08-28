High-Stakes Clean-Up: Iran's Swift Action at Bombed Nuclear Site

Iran has initiated a swift clean-up operation at a nuclear-related site in Tehran following airstrikes by Israel, which may have aimed at removing evidence of nuclear weapons development, according to a research group.

Satellite images indicate significant efforts by Iran to demolish damaged buildings rapidly, likely an attempt to sanitize any evidence of nuclear weapons research, the Institute for Science and International Security reported. The incident comes amid negotiations for the resumption of inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, disrupted by recent conflicts.

In response to these developments, Britain, France, and Germany are preparing to re-impose U.N. sanctions on Iran for alleged violations of a 2015 nuclear agreement. The International Atomic Energy Agency emphasizes Iran's legal obligation to restart inspections immediately to examine all relevant sites, including those struck by the U.S. and Israel.