GST Evasion Crackdown: Arrests in Greater Noida

Two individuals, including a company's managing director and a Chinese associate, were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly evading Goods and Services Tax worth over Rs 9 crore. They have been placed in judicial custody until September 1. The case involved M/s Ten Tech LED Display Pvt Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:41 IST
The managing director of a company and his Chinese associate have been apprehended in Greater Noida amid allegations of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion totaling over Rs 9 crore. A local court has remanded them to judicial custody until September 1.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Lakshya Kumar Singh, the Central GST Department's investigation into M/s Ten Tech LED Display Pvt Ltd unraveled the elaborate tax evasion scheme. It was discovered that company director Vinay Kumar and his Chinese national associate, Alice Li, also known as Li Tengli, filed returns under incorrect tax categories, leading to a significant revenue loss of approximately Rs 9.19 crore.

The two suspects were detained for interrogation and subsequently arrested. They were presented before the Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Durgesh Nandini in Meerut, where they were ordered to judicial custody. During their court appearance, the Chinese national attempted to avoid media scrutiny by covering her face and engaging in disruptive behavior.

