Arrest Sparks Concern Over JMB Links in Assam

The security scenario in Assam is once again under scrutiny following the arrest of an individual accused of supplying phone contact details to the extremist group Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). This revelation was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a recent press conference.

The suspect, Ali Hussain Bepari, reportedly played a pivotal role in JMB's efforts to radicalize local citizens. Bepari, an Indian national with prior arrests, has become a significant focus in ongoing security investigations, with further developments anticipated soon.

Concurrently, the discourse around Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues to stir debate. Sarma criticized the NRC's current form, arguing it contains numerous inaccuracies and promising a push for corrective measures. Meanwhile, security will be intensified in border districts amid ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)