Left Menu

Arrest Sparks Concern Over JMB Links in Assam

Assam's Chief Minister reported the arrest of a man accused of providing phone numbers to the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh. This group allegedly seeks to incite chaos in the region. The incident has spurred heightened security measures, especially during Durga Puja, and raised discussions around the region's security and the contentious NRC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:06 IST
Arrest Sparks Concern Over JMB Links in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The security scenario in Assam is once again under scrutiny following the arrest of an individual accused of supplying phone contact details to the extremist group Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). This revelation was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a recent press conference.

The suspect, Ali Hussain Bepari, reportedly played a pivotal role in JMB's efforts to radicalize local citizens. Bepari, an Indian national with prior arrests, has become a significant focus in ongoing security investigations, with further developments anticipated soon.

Concurrently, the discourse around Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues to stir debate. Sarma criticized the NRC's current form, arguing it contains numerous inaccuracies and promising a push for corrective measures. Meanwhile, security will be intensified in border districts amid ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

 India
2
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
3
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
4
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025