Diplomacy Gone Awry: US Siblings Caught in Diplomatic Tangle Outside Egyptian Mission

Young brothers Yasin El Sammak and his teenage sibling were attacked by Egyptian officials during a protest, leading to their arrest by NYPD. Video evidence contradicts claims by Egyptian personnel, igniting controversy as protests for Gaza aid continue globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:12 IST
In a startling turn of events outside an Egyptian diplomatic building in Manhattan, Yasin El Sammak, 22, and his young brother were allegedly assaulted by Egyptian government officials. The two were reportedly filming a protest demanding more aid for Gaza residents suffering from famine, a plea that took a dark turn.

Despite video evidence and witness accounts appearing to favor El Sammak's version of events, the New York City police arrested both brothers on charges of felony assault and strangulation. This surprising development has sparked a heated debate over diplomatic immunity and justice.

The incident has further fueled global protests against Egypt's stance on Gaza aid, amidst widespread concern over the humanitarian crisis in the region. International scrutiny is intensifying as the investigation continues, mindful of previous controversial incidents involving diplomatic personnel.

