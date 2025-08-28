Left Menu

Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has observed significant floodwater inflows in the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, with levels at 3.62 lakh cusecs. Residents, especially those near the riverbanks, and Ganesh Chaturthi festival attendees are advised to take precautions as a first-level warning may be issued soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised alarms as the Krishna River's floodwaters surge at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Officials recorded both inflows and outflows at a concerning 3.62 lakh cusecs by 10:45 AM on Thursday.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned of the intensifying water flow, stating that a first-level warning might be issued before the afternoon. Residents, particularly those residing in riverbank and riparian areas, need to exercise caution and prepare for potential flooding.

Festival-goers partaking in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are also urged to prioritize safety, especially when immersing idols. Citizens are further advised to refrain from crossing streams and canals until the waters recede to safer levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

