Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has raised alarms as the Krishna River's floodwaters surge at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Officials recorded both inflows and outflows at a concerning 3.62 lakh cusecs by 10:45 AM on Thursday.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned of the intensifying water flow, stating that a first-level warning might be issued before the afternoon. Residents, particularly those residing in riverbank and riparian areas, need to exercise caution and prepare for potential flooding.

Festival-goers partaking in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are also urged to prioritize safety, especially when immersing idols. Citizens are further advised to refrain from crossing streams and canals until the waters recede to safer levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)