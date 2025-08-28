Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Jharkhand Assembly over State University Bill

Chaos erupted in the Jharkhand Assembly as BJP members protested the State University Bill, accusing the government of encroaching on educational freedoms. Disruptions during Question Hour led Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to adjourn proceedings, highlighting tensions surrounding education policy and the demand for high-profile recognitions.

Amidst chaotic scenes in the Jharkhand Assembly, Question Hour proceedings faced disruption as BJP members protested vociferously against the state university bill. The session, disrupted by animated debates, was consequently adjourned, underscoring the rising tensions over educational policy and governance in the state.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato found himself compelled to adjourn the House proceedings amid uproar from BJP legislators. They voiced concerns over the Jharkhand State University Bill, 2025, labeling it a politically motivated move by the state government seeking to limit educational autonomy and student representation.

While the Higher and Technical Education Minister denied these allegations, asserting the bill does not infringe on students' rights, BJP's call for the installation of idols of notable figures and an investigation into an unrelated 'encounter' death added to the session's charged atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

