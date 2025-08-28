Contraband Connection: Mobile Seizure in Kannur Jail Sparks Investigation

A mobile phone was discovered in the possession of Dinesh U T, an inmate at Kannur Central Jail, prompting authorities to register a case under the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Act. The device, a Chinese-made phone with a SIM card, was found during a routine search.

The police are investigating the method by which Dinesh acquired the phone inside the facility. This incident adds to recent security concerns, including an escape by a high-profile inmate and attempts to smuggle contraband onto prison grounds.

Said a police officer, "Ensuring prison security remains a priority. We are intensifying our efforts to curb such breaches." Investigations into Dinesh's case continue as officials maintain vigilance against further security threats.