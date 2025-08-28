Left Menu

Contraband Connection: Mobile Seizure in Kannur Jail Sparks Investigation

A mobile phone was seized from Dinesh U T, an inmate at Kannur Central Jail. This incident led to a case under the Kerala Prisons Act. Authorities are investigating how the device was smuggled. Recent events at the jail highlight ongoing issues of contraband and security breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A mobile phone was discovered in the possession of Dinesh U T, an inmate at Kannur Central Jail, prompting authorities to register a case under the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services Act. The device, a Chinese-made phone with a SIM card, was found during a routine search.

The police are investigating the method by which Dinesh acquired the phone inside the facility. This incident adds to recent security concerns, including an escape by a high-profile inmate and attempts to smuggle contraband onto prison grounds.

Said a police officer, "Ensuring prison security remains a priority. We are intensifying our efforts to curb such breaches." Investigations into Dinesh's case continue as officials maintain vigilance against further security threats.

