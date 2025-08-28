Zikalala to Highlight Women Empowerment in SA Built Environment at SAWIC AGM

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala is set to deliver the keynote address today at the National Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the South African Women in Construction and Built Environment (SAWIC & BE). The event takes place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, under the theme “Leaving no woman behind – Inclusive growth for all women.”

Women’s Empowerment in the Built Environment

Zikalala’s address is expected to outline the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s (DPWI) renewed commitment to empowering women in construction, engineering, property development, and the broader built environment. The Deputy Minister is anticipated to announce new initiatives aimed at providing women entrepreneurs with greater access to infrastructure opportunities, mentorship, enterprise development, and targeted training programmes.

“Through this AGM, we want to emphasize that women remain central to South Africa’s construction and development agenda. As the country closes Women’s Month, the department wants to assure women in the sector that it remains a reliable partner in their growth and advancement,” the DPWI said in a statement.

SAWIC’s Legacy and Partnership with DPWI

The South African Women in Construction (SAWIC) initiative was established 28 years ago by the late Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Stella Sigcau. Since then, SAWIC & BE has become a pioneering platform, driving the participation of women in a traditionally male-dominated sector. Over nearly three decades, it has worked closely with the DPWI to build sustainable partnerships that focus on skills development, job creation, and inclusivity.

Today, SAWIC & BE’s membership spans urban and rural areas, bringing together women professionals, contractors, developers, and entrepreneurs across a wide spectrum of the built environment—from construction and project management to property investment and real estate services.

Driving Inclusive Growth and Transformation

The AGM is expected to bring together women contractors, property developers, property managers, and industry leaders to assess progress, share experiences, and discuss challenges faced by women in the sector. A key focus will be ensuring policy certainty and developing mechanisms for more equitable access to opportunities in government-led infrastructure projects.

Zikalala is anticipated to highlight new measures to integrate women-owned enterprises into large-scale infrastructure initiatives, while also underscoring mentorship and training programmes designed to build technical expertise and leadership capacity.

“We cannot build inclusive economic growth if women remain on the margins of infrastructure development,” Zikalala is expected to emphasize. “Our goal is to make the construction and property sectors spaces of equal opportunity, where women can thrive as entrepreneurs, professionals, and innovators.”

Women in Construction: Closing Gaps

Despite progress, women in the construction industry continue to face barriers such as unequal access to finance, limited participation in major tenders, and underrepresentation in executive decision-making roles. The AGM is seen as a platform to tackle these challenges, aligning with the government’s broader transformation agenda.

The DPWI has reiterated its determination to ensure women-owned businesses benefit from infrastructure programmes linked to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) and the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa (SIDSSA).

Building the Future Together

With South Africa placing infrastructure at the centre of economic recovery and development, the role of women in this sector has never been more crucial. Events such as the SAWIC & BE AGM serve not only to reflect on achievements but also to shape a path toward a more inclusive and equitable built environment.

As the AGM convenes, the overarching message is clear: women must not only be participants but also leaders in building South Africa’s infrastructure-driven future.