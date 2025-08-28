Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan's Alleged Airspace Violation

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry took a firm stance on Thursday by summoning Pakistan's Ambassador, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, to decry alleged infractions against Afghan airspace.

The move was prompted by Pakistani military actions in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, where bombings reportedly resulted in three civilian fatalities and injuries to seven others.

According to Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, these actions represent a stark violation of Afghanistan's territorial sovereignty, an act deemed provocative by Kabul. They issued a stern warning, highlighting that Afghanistan's airspace is a critical boundary and any breach will lead to serious repercussions.

