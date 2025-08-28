Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan's Alleged Airspace Violation

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan's Ambassador to denounce alleged airspace violations and attacks by Pakistan's military, resulting in civilian casualties. Afghanistan condemned these actions as violations of its territorial integrity, warning of consequences, as bilateral tensions grow since the Taliban's return due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:44 IST
Tensions Escalate: Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan's Alleged Airspace Violation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry took a firm stance on Thursday by summoning Pakistan's Ambassador, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, to decry alleged infractions against Afghan airspace.

The move was prompted by Pakistani military actions in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, where bombings reportedly resulted in three civilian fatalities and injuries to seven others.

According to Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, these actions represent a stark violation of Afghanistan's territorial sovereignty, an act deemed provocative by Kabul. They issued a stern warning, highlighting that Afghanistan's airspace is a critical boundary and any breach will lead to serious repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

