Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Due to Paper Leak Scandal

The Rajasthan High Court has canceled the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam due to paper leak allegations involving Rajasthan Public Service Commission members. The decision has been influential in state politics and underscores a significant failure in maintaining the integrity of governmental processes.

Updated: 28-08-2025 17:59 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday annulled the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam amidst serious allegations of a paper leak, implicating members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Justice Sameer Jain's decision has sharpened the political divide between the BJP and Congress in the state.

Describing the scenario as a 'travesty of monumental proportions', the court noted the betrayal by six RPSC members who were meant to protect public interest. Advocate Major R P Singh expressed hope that the ruling would deter future misconduct, as at least five RPSC members are allegedly implicated in the scandal.

State officials pointed to irregularities confirmed by an SIT report, leading to numerous arrests. Despite the controversy, the state government's investigation team had initially recommended not canceling the exam. With 859 sub-inspector positions advertised, political leaders remain divided on the implications of the court's decision.

