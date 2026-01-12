Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Endangered Storks Found Dead in Assam

Four endangered Greater Adjutant Storks were found dead at a hospital in Assam's Kamrup district. The area has been a breeding site for these birds, recognized by the forest department for its ecological importance. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Endangered Storks Found Dead in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four endangered Greater Adjutant Storks were discovered dead at a hospital in Assam's Kamrup district, according to forest officials on Monday.

Three storks fell from their nests on Friday, and a fourth was found dead the following day. These birds typically nest in the tall trees on the premises of Moniari Tiniali State Dispensary, an identified breeding site.

The forest department, recognizing the ecological value of the area, had marked the trees as protected habitats for the storks and installed CCTV cameras to monitor them. Tests are being conducted to determine the cause of death, while environmentalists and locals call for a thorough investigation to ensure the storks' protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case

 India
2
Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

Iran's Unrest: A Turning Point in US-Iran Relations?

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Commanding Cricket Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026