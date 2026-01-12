Tragedy Strikes as Endangered Storks Found Dead in Assam

In a tragic incident, four endangered Greater Adjutant Storks were discovered dead at a hospital in Assam's Kamrup district, according to forest officials on Monday.

Three storks fell from their nests on Friday, and a fourth was found dead the following day. These birds typically nest in the tall trees on the premises of Moniari Tiniali State Dispensary, an identified breeding site.

The forest department, recognizing the ecological value of the area, had marked the trees as protected habitats for the storks and installed CCTV cameras to monitor them. Tests are being conducted to determine the cause of death, while environmentalists and locals call for a thorough investigation to ensure the storks' protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)