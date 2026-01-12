Transgender Representation in Telangana Civic Bodies: A Progressive Move
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, proposed co-opting transgender persons as corporators in upcoming municipal elections to ensure their representation. He also spoke about introducing a law to deduct the salary of government employees who don't care for elderly parents. The government plans to launch a health policy and discussed the recent caste survey.
In a bid to enhance representation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed including transgender persons as corporators in municipal bodies during the forthcoming elections. This initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing their issues and ensuring their voices are heard in legislative spheres.
During a public event, Reddy highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to support diverse communities, including the proposal to deduct a percentage of salary from government employees neglecting their elderly parents. This move is part of a broader plan to foster social responsibility and care for senior citizens.
The Telangana government also plans to unveil a comprehensive health policy to ensure accessible medical treatment for all. Additionally, Reddy acknowledged the influence of the recent caste survey and celebrated the achievements of notable figures like S Jaipal Reddy, an inspiration to many, including persons with disabilities.
