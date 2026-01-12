Left Menu

Transgender Representation in Telangana Civic Bodies: A Progressive Move

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, proposed co-opting transgender persons as corporators in upcoming municipal elections to ensure their representation. He also spoke about introducing a law to deduct the salary of government employees who don't care for elderly parents. The government plans to launch a health policy and discussed the recent caste survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:33 IST
Transgender Representation in Telangana Civic Bodies: A Progressive Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance representation, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed including transgender persons as corporators in municipal bodies during the forthcoming elections. This initiative aims to provide a platform for addressing their issues and ensuring their voices are heard in legislative spheres.

During a public event, Reddy highlighted the state's ongoing efforts to support diverse communities, including the proposal to deduct a percentage of salary from government employees neglecting their elderly parents. This move is part of a broader plan to foster social responsibility and care for senior citizens.

The Telangana government also plans to unveil a comprehensive health policy to ensure accessible medical treatment for all. Additionally, Reddy acknowledged the influence of the recent caste survey and celebrated the achievements of notable figures like S Jaipal Reddy, an inspiration to many, including persons with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

Supreme Court Declines Boy Scouts Abuse Settlement Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire Claims Lives in Solan District

 India
3
Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

Powerful Allies: Russia and Iran's Stand Against Foreign Interference

 Russia
4
Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

Russian Drones Strike Foreign Vessels Near Ukranian Port

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026