Oman Vision 2040: Pioneering Education and Tourism Through FIRAS BIN FATIK Partnership

In a significant move aligned with Oman Vision 2040, FIRAS BIN FATIK SPC, in collaboration with MAADFAM Entertainment Private Limited, has unveiled plans for two key development projects in the Sultanate.

The first initiative aims to establish a comprehensive 400-acre student accommodation district, designed to elevate the educational infrastructure. The project will feature a blend of student residences, faculty housing, and amenities adhering to international standards.

The second venture proposes a 300-acre entertainment and interactive zone, envisaged to foster tourism, creative economy, and international collaborations. This initiative will also see the creation of venues for e-sports, motion theaters, and content production, complementing Oman's economic diversification goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)