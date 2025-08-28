Deputy President Mashatile Pays Tribute to Late Journalist Tshidi Madia

South Africa is mourning the loss of one of its most respected journalists, Tshidi Madia, who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 42 following a short illness. The Eyewitness News (EWN) Associate Politics Editor, celebrated for her fearless yet empathetic approach to political reporting, has been hailed as a formidable voice in South African journalism.

Deputy President’s Tribute

Deputy President Paul Mashatile led tributes, describing Madia as “a darling of the media” and “one of the profession’s most renowned, respected, and beloved members.”

“South Africa has lost a formidable voice, a voice that could be heard at the time of passing on EWN and a host of radio stations,” the Deputy President’s Office said in a statement.

Mashatile recalled her warm personality and journalistic tenacity:

“She was a consummate professional, known to many of us not just for her incisive reporting, but for her profoundly human touch. She possessed that disarming smile and easy-going banter that made it difficult to refuse her an interview.”

A Unique Voice in Journalism

The Deputy President’s Office highlighted Madia’s rare ability to draw her subjects into meaningful conversation, seamlessly guiding them from simple questions to complex and often controversial issues.

“But make no mistake; behind that sharp intellect and strategic approach to her craft was a profound and unwavering love for her country, South Africa – a love only equalled by her passion for journalism,” the statement continued.

Mashatile emphasised that her passing represents a huge loss not only for the media fraternity but also for South Africa’s democracy, as she consistently championed the role of a free press and accountability in governance.

“We will miss her incisive journalism, her tenacious pursuit of the truth, and her unparalleled ability to draw out the good stories that define and challenge South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” Mashatile said.

Remembered by Eyewitness News

In its tribute, EWN said Madia was known for asking the tough questions that cut through political spin, holding leaders accountable while maintaining fairness. Her colleagues described her as both fearless and compassionate, a rare blend that made her stand out in a competitive field.

She also made her mark as the host of her popular podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she engaged presidents, party leaders, and international figures in conversations that were direct, insightful, and always humane.

“Her voice was not just sharp in its questioning but warm in its humanity. She was fearless in her journalism, yet beyond the microphone she was loving, hilarious, and deeply caring,” EWN said.

A Career of Impact

Over her career, Madia became one of the most recognisable voices in South African political journalism. Her coverage spanned turbulent elections, leadership transitions, and defining national debates. She was admired for balancing rigorous political analysis with a humanising approach to storytelling, ensuring that ordinary voices were not drowned out by political rhetoric.

Her sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the journalism fraternity, with tributes pouring in from politicians, colleagues, and listeners who followed her work.

A Loss Beyond Journalism

While Madia will be remembered for her journalistic excellence, those close to her stress that she was more than her profession. Friends and colleagues described her as warm, witty, and fiercely loyal, someone who carried humour and kindness into every space she entered.

The Office of the Deputy President has extended its deepest condolences to the Madia family, friends, colleagues, and the broader media community, acknowledging that her passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.