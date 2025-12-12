Trump's Executive Order Aims to Unify AI Regulation

President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step towards standardizing artificial intelligence regulation across the United States. On Thursday, he signed an executive order aimed at creating a national benchmark that would supersede a patchwork of state-specific legislations. This move is seen as necessary by some industry leaders who argue that differing laws are stifling innovation.

Trump criticized the current state-by-state approach, emphasizing the inefficiency of dealing with 50 separate regulatory bodies. His executive order grants the administration the ability to challenge particularly burdensome state regulations. Notably, the order does not oppose regulations focused on child safety, according to White House AI adviser David Sacks.

However, state officials remain concerned about the loss of local control. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and California's Governor Gavin Newsom have each taken steps to implement state-level policies that they argue are crucial for AI governance, reflecting broader debates about federal versus state regulatory power.

(With inputs from agencies.)