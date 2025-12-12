Power Crisis in Sao Paulo: Winds Plunge City into Darkness

In the bustling city of Sao Paulo, over 1.4 million people found themselves without electricity after strong winds toppled trees onto the power grid, plunging the metropolis into darkness and chaos.

The powerful winds, measured at around 100 kilometers per hour, struck on Wednesday. They felled 231 trees, according to Sao Paulo city hall, an effect attributed to an extratropical cyclone forming in southern Brazil. The fallout was significant, with nearly 400 flights canceled across the city's airports. Congonhas Airport bore the brunt of disruptions, with effects also felt at Guarulhos International Airport.

Amid the chaos, Sao Paulo's Mayor Ricardo Nunes voiced strong criticisms against the utility company Enel. Nunes accused the Italian firm of not dedicating sufficient resources to rectify the ongoing power outage, labeling their response as 'irresponsible.' Enel has 1,300 personnel striving to resolve the electrical failure, yet no deadline for resolution has been shared.

