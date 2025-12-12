Calls for Accountability in Journalist Attack by Israeli Military
Four U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Peter Welch, are demanding accountability for the October 2023 Israeli military attack that killed Reuters correspondent Issam Abdallah and wounded others. They allege Israel has not seriously investigated the incident and continue to seek justice for the journalists affected.
Amid mounting tensions with the Israeli military, four U.S. lawmakers are pressing for answers regarding an October 2023 attack that killed a Reuters journalist and injured several others in Lebanon. The group accuses Israel of failing to hold an adequate investigation, with Senator Peter Welch leading the charge for accountability.
The lawmakers argue that despite Israel's assurances of reviewing the attack, there's been no tangible evidence of meaningful investigation or accountability. Welch, representing Vermont where one of the injured journalists resides, has expressed dissatisfaction with the information—or lack thereof—provided by Israeli officials.
Further complicating matters, discrepancies in the reported status of the investigation are adding to the frustrations, as the IDF claims ongoing examination while others say conclusions have been reached. Meanwhile, calls for transparency and justice, echoed by media entities like AFP and Reuters, remain largely unaddressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
