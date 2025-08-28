Pathway to Peace: China-India Establish 10-Point Border Consensus

In a major diplomatic development, China and India have achieved a 10-point consensus to maintain peace in their shared border regions. This progress follows the recent border talks led by Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi.

The discussions culminated in an agreement to utilize existing border management channels, including diplomatic and military avenues. Chinese Defence Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang highlighted the constructive spirit that guided these talks.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, the consensus includes forming an expert group under WMCC to speed up boundary delimitation. Both nations aim to strengthen bilateral relations through mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)