Pathway to Peace: China-India Establish 10-Point Border Consensus

China and India have reached a significant 10-point consensus aimed at maintaining peace in border areas. Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi led the discussions, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Concrete steps include forming an expert group to expedite boundary delimitation processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:35 IST
  • China

In a major diplomatic development, China and India have achieved a 10-point consensus to maintain peace in their shared border regions. This progress follows the recent border talks led by Special Representatives Ajit Doval and Wang Yi.

The discussions culminated in an agreement to utilize existing border management channels, including diplomatic and military avenues. Chinese Defence Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang highlighted the constructive spirit that guided these talks.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations, the consensus includes forming an expert group under WMCC to speed up boundary delimitation. Both nations aim to strengthen bilateral relations through mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

