Left Menu

Tragic Workplace Accident Claims Life of Delhi Welder

A tragic incident occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, New Delhi, where a 41-year-old welder, Dilip Mandal, died from an electric shock while working on a ladder. Mandal, working on a gas pipeline project, fell and succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation into potential negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:26 IST
Tragic Workplace Accident Claims Life of Delhi Welder
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old welder, Dilip Mandal, tragically lost his life after suffering an electric shock at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, police reported on Thursday.

The incident happened on August 10, around 1 pm, while Mandal was atop a 10-foot ladder performing welding tasks as part of a gas pipeline project at the building, which is home to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Despite being swiftly taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Mandal was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have registered a case involving negligence, and the contractor responsible for hiring Mandal is under scrutiny as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

 Global
2
CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
4
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025