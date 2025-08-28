Tragic Workplace Accident Claims Life of Delhi Welder

A 41-year-old welder, Dilip Mandal, tragically lost his life after suffering an electric shock at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi, police reported on Thursday.

The incident happened on August 10, around 1 pm, while Mandal was atop a 10-foot ladder performing welding tasks as part of a gas pipeline project at the building, which is home to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Despite being swiftly taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Mandal was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have registered a case involving negligence, and the contractor responsible for hiring Mandal is under scrutiny as investigations continue.