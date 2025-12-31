Fire Safety Concerns Leave Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan's Certification in Limbo

The Delhi Fire Services has declined the fire safety certificate renewal request for Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, citing unresolved safety issues. The building, which accommodates several departments of the Ministry of External Affairs, was inspected in December and January. However, the shortcomings previously identified by fire officials remain unrectified.

The inspections highlighted several critical issues, such as a broken fire check door, removed door closers, and a nonfunctional smoke management system in the basement. Additionally, the electric shaft was unsealed, and exit signage was found inadequate, prompting the fire department's decision to reject the renewal application.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan is a prominent government complex that spans about 60,000 square meters and has earned recognition for its compliance with the Energy Conservation Building Code and LEED Green Building standards. However, it remains vulnerable until all safety deficiencies are corrected.