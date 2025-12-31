Left Menu

Fire Safety Concerns Leave Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan's Certification in Limbo

The Delhi Fire Services has rejected the fire safety renewal application for Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, housing the Ministry of External Affairs, due to unaddressed safety shortcomings. An inspection found issues such as a broken fire check door and nonfunctional smoke management. Its application remains declined pending rectifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:18 IST
Fire Safety Concerns Leave Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan's Certification in Limbo
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Services has declined the fire safety certificate renewal request for Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, citing unresolved safety issues. The building, which accommodates several departments of the Ministry of External Affairs, was inspected in December and January. However, the shortcomings previously identified by fire officials remain unrectified.

The inspections highlighted several critical issues, such as a broken fire check door, removed door closers, and a nonfunctional smoke management system in the basement. Additionally, the electric shaft was unsealed, and exit signage was found inadequate, prompting the fire department's decision to reject the renewal application.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan is a prominent government complex that spans about 60,000 square meters and has earned recognition for its compliance with the Energy Conservation Building Code and LEED Green Building standards. However, it remains vulnerable until all safety deficiencies are corrected.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025