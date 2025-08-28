Left Menu

EU Proposes Tariff Removal in Groundbreaking US Trade Deal

The European Commission suggests removing tariffs on U.S. industrial goods aligning with a new trade agreement. This initiative aims for reciprocal cuts to U.S. tariffs on European cars, ending ongoing trade tensions and initiating asymmetric duties between the two economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has proposed a strategic removal of tariffs on imported U.S. industrial goods, marking a significant step towards implementing a new trade agreement with the United States. This proposal, expected to lead to retroactive tariff reductions on U.S. tariffs for European cars, represents the EU's initial move under the framework established between U.S. President Donald Trump and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27.

The agreement includes the United States reducing its tariffs on cars made in the EU to 15% from 27.5%, effective from August 1. While this accord eases trade tensions between these major trading partners, it remains asymmetric, compelling the EU to cut duties and increase purchases of U.S. energy products as Washington retains tariffs on 70% of EU exports.

Despite concerns earlier voiced by President Trump, asserting that the EU was designed to disadvantage the U.S., European governments see the deal as a favorable outcome compared to potential 30% tariffs on EU imports. The legislative proposal must still secure approval from 27 EU member states and the European Parliament, a process that may extend over weeks; however, the U.S. tariff reduction on EU cars is set to proceed shortly.

