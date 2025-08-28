Court Extends Akali Leader Majithia's Custody Amidst Ongoing Legal Battle

The Mohali court extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia until September 6, following his arrest in a disproportionate assets case.

He was produced via video conference. Public prosecutor Ferry Sofat confirmed the extension of Majithia's custody, initially ordered on July 6 and subsequently extended on July 19, August 2, and August 14, keeping him lodged in the New Nabha jail in Patiala.

The court has adjourned the hearing regarding his request for a barrack change to August 30. Meanwhile, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau's charge sheet in the case, tallying over 40,000 pages, was presented, alleging Majithia laundered more than Rs 540 crore of 'drug money.' This legal action is part of an ongoing investigation by the Punjab Police into the 2021 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)