India and Sri Lanka Strengthen Parliamentary Ties Through High-Level Dialogue

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today welcomed a 24-member high-level delegation of the Sri Lanka–India Parliamentary Friendship Association at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, underlining the importance of institutional cooperation between the two democracies. The delegation was led by Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Health and Mass Communication of Sri Lanka and President of the Sri Lanka–India Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Deep Historical and Cultural Ties

Welcoming the delegation, Shri Birla highlighted that India and Sri Lanka share civilisational bonds spanning thousands of years, enriched by strong cultural, religious, and people-to-people linkages.

“India and Sri Lanka share deep historical, cultural, and civilisational ties. Today, these bonds have evolved into a strong, multi-dimensional partnership. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision SAGAR,” Shri Birla said.

He further emphasized the importance of developing the Ramayana and Buddhist tourism circuits, noting that these projects not only strengthen religious and cultural linkages but also expand opportunities for tourism, trade, and local economic development.

High-Level Political Engagement

Referring to recent high-level visits, Shri Birla described Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025 and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s visit to India in December 2024 as milestones in the bilateral partnership.

He welcomed the establishment of the India–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Sri Lankan Parliament, calling it a strong testament to the depth of bilateral ties. He underscored the value of regular exchanges between lawmakers to share democratic practices, strengthen parliamentary institutions, and reinforce democratic values in both nations.

Technology and Parliamentary Innovation

Speaker Birla also highlighted how the Indian Parliament is adopting artificial intelligence tools and digital technologies to improve transparency, efficiency, and paperless functioning. He explained the role of PRIDE (Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies) in conducting capacity-building programmes for legislators from over 110 countries, and expressed India’s readiness to share its innovations with other parliaments, including Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Response

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa thanked India for its support during Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis, acknowledging India’s role as the first responder. He also praised India’s cooperation in health and education sectors, describing it as a “lifeline” for Sri Lanka, and welcomed India’s leadership in ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Dr. Jayatissa stressed that India’s grant assistance, investments, and technical support are helping Sri Lanka’s recovery, while also strengthening long-term regional security and prosperity.

Broad-Based Cooperation

The discussions also reflected the broadening scope of India–Sri Lanka cooperation, which today includes:

Investment-led development

Grant assistance and trade facilitation

Tourism and cultural exchanges

Education and skill development

Defence and energy collaboration

Health and digital communications

Religious tourism and heritage projects

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation across these sectors, while strengthening trust and mutual understanding through parliamentary diplomacy.

Delegation Visit

The Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, which includes 20 Members of Parliament and 4 parliamentary staff, is on a visit to India from 26–30 August 2025. Their programme includes meetings with Indian leaders, visits to key institutions, and interactions designed to further build bridges of understanding between the two nations’ legislatures.

Looking Ahead

As India and Sri Lanka mark a new phase in their relationship, parliamentary cooperation is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping shared democratic values and regional stability. With historical ties, growing economic engagement, and renewed political dialogue, the partnership is poised to advance both bilateral prosperity and regional cooperation in South Asia and the Indian Ocean.