CGCRI Marks 75 Years, Minister Calls for Stronger Industry-Science Linkages

The CSIR–Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), Kolkata, concluded its Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, marking 75 years of pioneering contributions in glass and ceramic sciences. The closing ceremony at the M.N. Saha Auditorium was graced by Union Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who urged India’s scientific institutions to deepen collaboration with industry to drive the nation’s future technological growth.

Call for Industry-Research Synergy

In his keynote, Dr. Singh emphasized that research cannot remain siloed within government laboratories, but must actively engage with industry, startups, and other science institutions to sustain innovation. Citing successful examples such as lavender cultivation in Jammu & Kashmir and vaccine development, he noted how early industry linkages turned scientific research into market-ready solutions and livelihood opportunities.

“Institutional research must integrate with industry to meet the demands of emerging fields like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and quantum technologies. CGCRI’s legacy of work in glass and ceramics already spans healthcare, defence, and renewable energy—and it must now align with the needs of tomorrow,” Dr. Singh said.

CGCRI’s Legacy Since 1950

Founded in 1950 as one of CSIR’s earliest labs, CGCRI has played a pivotal role in India’s development journey. Its achievements include:

Indigenous optical glass for strategic applications.

Radiation-shielding glass for nuclear facilities.

Insulating bricks from industrial waste for sustainable construction.

Bio-ceramics for implants and healthcare, supporting India’s medical technologies.

CGCRI’s research has aligned with major national missions such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Startup India, Swasth Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Make in India. The institute has also built international collaborations across Europe, the US, and Asia, and recently hosted the International Congress on Glass 2025, placing India on the global glass-science map.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The ceremony began with traditional lamp-lighting and included remarks from leading academicians:

Prof. Indranil Manna , Vice Chancellor, BIT Mesra.

Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur. Both signed MoUs with CGCRI to boost collaborative research.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma of IIT Kanpur, Chairman of CGCRI’s Research Council, addressed the gathering, while a special video message by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, former CSIR Director General, highlighted CGCRI’s role in CSIR’s larger mission.

Dr. Singh unveiled a commemorative plaque, “Rededicating to the Nation,” and released the Pan-CSIR Safety Manual. He also visited CGCRI’s advanced facilities in energy materials, healthcare ceramics, and radome technologies, underscoring their relevance for defence and renewable energy sectors.

Awards and recognitions were presented to outstanding researchers and staff, honoring both annual achievements and the institute’s 75-year journey.

Future Directions

Looking ahead, Dr. Singh said CGCRI is well-placed to contribute to India’s future missions:

Advanced ceramics for semiconductors .

Solid oxide electrolyser cells for the Green Hydrogen Mission .

3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies .

Quantum materials for next-generation applications.

He emphasized the importance of training young researchers, supporting startups, and empowering artisans to ensure India’s leadership in innovation on the road to Viksit Bharat 2047.

“CGCRI’s Platinum Jubilee is a reminder that science and innovation can shape the destiny of a nation. The institute’s spectrum of applications makes it uniquely positioned to contribute to India’s Amrit Kaal and beyond,” he remarked.

A Legacy Rededicated to the Nation

As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded, CGCRI reaffirmed its mission of scientific excellence in service of the nation, pledging to combine traditional strengths with cutting-edge technologies in order to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.