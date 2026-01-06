Uttar Pradesh's Big Bet on Semiconductors: New Incentives Unveiled

In a strategic move to bolster its economic landscape, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has green-lighted a slew of incentives aimed at attracting semiconductor firms ready to invest over Rs 3,000 crore. The decision, announced by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, is part of an ambitious plan to boost high-tech manufacturing and create substantial employment opportunities in the state.

The policy framework offers enticing benefits such as interest subsidies, GST exemptions for a decade, and significant power tariff reductions. These measures aim to lure global semiconductor giants and position the state as a formidable investment hub, previously dominated by regions like the US, Europe, and Asia.

In tandem with industrial advancements, the cabinet also approved establishing a multi-super specialty hospital in Varanasi. Moreover, the stamp duty benefits previously accessible only for residential or agricultural property have now been extended to family-transferred commercial properties. This aligns with Uttar Pradesh's forward-thinking economic and infrastructural strategies.

