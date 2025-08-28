Turning Point: Disarmament Efforts Could Alter Legal Landscape for Palestinian Refugees

In a significant development, Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon have initiated the disarmament process, potentially paving the way for enhanced legal rights for refugees. Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee head, Ramez Dimashkieh, announced proposed legislation aimed at improving labor and property rights for the 200,000 Palestinian refugees in the country by the year's end.

The disarmament process, which began with handing over arms in the Burj al-Barajneh camp, is seen as crucial for future legalization steps, although the initiative's effectiveness is under scrutiny. While some appreciate the move, others see it as a preliminary step toward tackling Lebanon's complex refugee and security issues.

Efforts for a transition toward civil administration are underway, with plans to involve Lebanese enforcement in camp governance. However, dissent among Palestinian factions, including resistance from groups like Hamas and mixed views from Fatah, poses challenges to the overall peace and governance strategy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)