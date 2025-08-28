U.S. and Panama Champion U.N.'s Move Against Haitian Gangs

The United States and Panama are spearheading an initiative to urge the U.N. Security Council to create a dedicated force to dismantle powerful armed gangs in Haiti. According to a top U.N. official, children make up 50% of these gangs. With the Security Council having initially authorized a force in October 2023, partial deployment occurred last June.

This mission, mainly supported by Kenyan troops, faces challenges due to inadequate resources and manpower, struggling to prevent territorial advances by gangs in Port-au-Prince. U.S. Acting Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, announced plans to draft a resolution for a "gang suppression force" and a U.N. Support Office for logistical aid, ensuring the mission can effectively confront gang activities.

The Security Council discussed stronger enforcement of an arms embargo as most gang weapons come from Florida. The surge in child recruits to these gangs, estimated at 700% in early 2025, underscores urgency. Amidst this crisis, U.S. aid cuts hamper children's welfare, and Haiti's transitional government faces challenges in organizing elections amid instability.

