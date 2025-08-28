Reinstating Online Media Freedom: FNJ's 72-Hour Ultimatum to Government

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Nepali government, demanding the reinstatement of online media registration and renewal procedures through the Department of Information and Broadcasting.

In a memorandum delivered to the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, FNJ President Nirmala Sharma led the delegation warning of impending protests if their demands are not met. The memorandum was signed by FNJ General-Secretary Ram Prasad Dahal.

Minister Gurung has assured that transitional measures will be implemented to address the current obstacles faced by online media. The government's recent amendment to the Printing and Publications Act, 2048, requires online media to register through the District Administration Office, disrupting existing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)