Revamping Uttar Pradesh's Home Guard: A Step Towards Modernization

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has initiated reforms for recruiting Home Guards. Emphasizing modern needs, he targets rule amendments, a fair hiring process, and youth involvement, aiming to enhance force efficiency. The initiative promises a dedicated Home Guard force for effective public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has mandated fresh recruitment for Home Guards to fill vacancies and meet the growing demands of the force. He stressed the need to amend recruitment rules to keep pace with the evolving responsibilities of the Home Guards.

He announced the formation of a new board, in collaboration with the Police Recruitment and Training Board, to ensure a timely and transparent recruitment process. Adityanath praised the Home Guards for their role in maintaining order, managing traffic, and assisting in disaster situations. Currently, with 71,155 active personnel against a sanctioned 1,18,348, reforms are crucial as many personnel approach retirement.

To attract a younger workforce, the maximum recruitment age will be capped at 30 years. Written exams will become mandatory, and the eligibility criteria will include priority for candidates with disaster management training. With these changes, the recruitment system is expected to enhance professionalism and dedication within the Home Guards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

