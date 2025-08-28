Caribbean Waters Tense Amid US Naval Maneuvers Against Drug Cartels
Tensions escalate in the Southern Caribbean with a significant U.S. naval deployment, aimed at combating Latin American drug cartels. The Trump administration, prioritizing border security and crime reduction, faces opposition from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who views the move as a threat. The situation draws mixed regional reactions.
In the Southern Caribbean, tensions mount as the United States boosts its naval presence, allegedly targeting Latin American drug cartels. President Donald Trump's administration emphasizes tightening U.S. borders and curbing organized crime as a crucial goal.
Seven U.S. warships, including a nuclear submarine, are being positioned in the region, raising concerns from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who condemns what he perceives as threats that violate international treaties. The U.S. insists this action prepares the military to confront drug cartels according to directives from the Pentagon.
Responses vary across Latin American nations, with some Caribbean countries supporting the U.S. initiative. Concurrently, Maduro has accelerated military maneuvers within Venezuela and accused foreign entities of conspiracy, framing international sanctions as acts of economic warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
