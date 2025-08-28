Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

A fiery exchange erupted between two prominent Rajasthan political figures, Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, during a live televised debate. The discord centered on the controversial cancellation of the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam.

The Rajasthan High Court, in a recent ruling, nullified the exam, attributing its decision to a paper leak. Beniwal, leader of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, accused the state administration of a cover-up, allegations that Meena vehemently denied.

This issue has ignited intense political rivalry in Rajasthan, especially against the backdrop of the 2023 assembly elections. In the past, the BJP spotlighted this as a campaign cornerstone, but now it opposes the exam's annulment.

