Tragic Attack at Minneapolis Catholic School Sparks Urgent Calls for Gun Reform

A shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis left two students dead and more than a dozen injured, shocking the local community. The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, had attended the school and used a rifle to fire 116 rounds through stained-glass windows during a Mass. The motive, authorities say, may be linked to hate-filled ideology.

Videos and writings left behind by the shooter revealed a fascination with mass murderers and a long-standing intent to harm. Minneapolis police and federal investigators are delving into the attack as an act of domestic terrorism. Additional writings have been discovered, but no further weapons.

The tragedy has renewed calls for stricter gun control, with Minnesota's governor and city officials demanding federal action to prevent similar incidents. Police and school officials commended the bravery shown during the crisis, while the community mourns the loss of young lives and contemplates ongoing safety measures.

