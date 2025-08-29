Left Menu

Federal Judge Allows 9/11 Victims' Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia to Proceed

A federal judge in New York has ruled that civil claims against Saudi Arabia, alleging its support of the 9/11 hijackers, can proceed to trial. Despite Saudi Arabia's denials and past actions against bin Laden, the court found legal grounds to continue. Victims' families seek justice against alleged Saudi connections.

Updated: 29-08-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 05:25 IST
A U.S. federal judge has decisively rejected Saudi Arabia's attempt to dismiss civil lawsuits related to the 9/11 attacks. The decision by Judge George B. Daniels, issued in a written opinion Thursday, concerns jurisdictional aspects rather than the substance of the claims. It paves the way for a trial against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The decision highlights the purported roles of an imam and an accountant employed by Saudi Arabia, who allegedly assisted al-Qaida operatives heading to the U.S. in 2000. Plaintiffs argue these connections facilitated the catastrophic 9/11 attacks on American soil.

Saudi Arabia's defense has emphasized its past efforts against Osama bin Laden, including revoking his citizenship in the 1990s. However, the plaintiffs argue that influential clerics in Saudi Arabia aided the hijackers' activities. The law firm representing the victims' families hailed the ruling as a significant stride towards achieving justice.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

