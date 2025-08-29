Federal Judge Allows 9/11 Victims' Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia to Proceed

A U.S. federal judge has decisively rejected Saudi Arabia's attempt to dismiss civil lawsuits related to the 9/11 attacks. The decision by Judge George B. Daniels, issued in a written opinion Thursday, concerns jurisdictional aspects rather than the substance of the claims. It paves the way for a trial against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The decision highlights the purported roles of an imam and an accountant employed by Saudi Arabia, who allegedly assisted al-Qaida operatives heading to the U.S. in 2000. Plaintiffs argue these connections facilitated the catastrophic 9/11 attacks on American soil.

Saudi Arabia's defense has emphasized its past efforts against Osama bin Laden, including revoking his citizenship in the 1990s. However, the plaintiffs argue that influential clerics in Saudi Arabia aided the hijackers' activities. The law firm representing the victims' families hailed the ruling as a significant stride towards achieving justice.