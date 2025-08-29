Maratha Protest Causes Traffic Havoc in South Mumbai

Chaos engulfed south Mumbai on Friday morning as Maratha protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, converged on Azad Maidan. The massive gathering significantly slowed traffic, particularly near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a critical juncture for morning commuters.

Participants overcrowded suburban trains and disrupted BEST bus services, causing delays and route diversions. Protesters were widespread across stations from Wadala to CSMT, leading to unavailability of public transport options for regular passengers.

Heavy police deployment ensured security in the region, yet the protest still disrupted the daily schedules of students, resulting in poor attendance at educational institutions. Motorists were advised to avoid the Eastern Freeway due to the convoy congestion.

