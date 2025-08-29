Left Menu

Maratha Protest Causes Traffic Havoc in South Mumbai

Thousands of Maratha protesters disrupted traffic in south Mumbai, causing significant delays for office-goers on Friday. Activist Manoj Jarange led the protest, which affected suburban train services and BEST buses. Heavy police presence and road diversions further complicated the situation, impacting daily routines, including student attendance at educational institutions.

Maratha Protest Causes Traffic Havoc in South Mumbai
Chaos engulfed south Mumbai on Friday morning as Maratha protesters, led by activist Manoj Jarange, converged on Azad Maidan. The massive gathering significantly slowed traffic, particularly near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a critical juncture for morning commuters.

Participants overcrowded suburban trains and disrupted BEST bus services, causing delays and route diversions. Protesters were widespread across stations from Wadala to CSMT, leading to unavailability of public transport options for regular passengers.

Heavy police deployment ensured security in the region, yet the protest still disrupted the daily schedules of students, resulting in poor attendance at educational institutions. Motorists were advised to avoid the Eastern Freeway due to the convoy congestion.

