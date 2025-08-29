Left Menu

Indian-Origin Singaporean Faces Jail for Drug Offences and Bribe Attempt

Radika Rajavarma, a Singaporean of Indian origin, was sentenced to over five years in prison for offering a bribe to police officers and multiple drug offences. Her repeated involvement with drugs since 2018 led to her latest arrest and subsequent sentencing, alongside a breach of her previous remission order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:07 IST
  • Singapore

Radika Rajavarma, a drug abuser of Indian origin from Singapore, has been sentenced to more than five years in jail after offering a SGD 1,000 bribe to police officers in 2022 to smoke a cigarette while in custody.

The 42-year-old faced charges of drug consumption and attempted bribery, as reported by The Straits Times. Rajavarma has a history of incarceration, first jailed in 2018 for drug abuse and most recently sentenced for methamphetamine use in 2020. She was on bail and a five-year remission order when she was arrested again in July 2023 for the same charges.

Rajavarma's continued failure to comply with warrrants led to her re-arrest and eventual sentencing. She now faces an additional 256 days in jail following the breach of her remission order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

