Left Menu

Major Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: Assam Man Arrested

A man from Assam was arrested during an anti-drug operation in Mizoram for transporting methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 33.18 crore. Conducted by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, the operation led to the seizure of over 11 kg of the illegal substance near the India-Myanmar border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:01 IST
Major Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: Assam Man Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, authorities arrested a man from Assam in Mizoram's Saitual district with methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 33.18 crore, the Assam Rifles reported on Saturday.

Leveraging intelligence on drug trafficking between India and Myanmar, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police unfolded in Keifang, approximately 67 km from Aizawl, last Friday.

The operation successfully confiscated 11.06 kg of methamphetamine tablets, leading to the arrest of Hasan Ali from Assam's Badapur, alongside the vehicle used in the illicit transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

Cuba Condemns U.S. Actions as 'Criminal Attack' on Venezuela

 Global
2
Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: One Arrested

 India
3
Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

Dawn of Uncertainty: U.S. Military Seizes Venezuelan Capital

 Global
4
Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026