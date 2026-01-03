Major Methamphetamine Bust in Mizoram: Assam Man Arrested
A man from Assam was arrested during an anti-drug operation in Mizoram for transporting methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 33.18 crore. Conducted by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police, the operation led to the seizure of over 11 kg of the illegal substance near the India-Myanmar border.
In a significant drug bust, authorities arrested a man from Assam in Mizoram's Saitual district with methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 33.18 crore, the Assam Rifles reported on Saturday.
Leveraging intelligence on drug trafficking between India and Myanmar, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police unfolded in Keifang, approximately 67 km from Aizawl, last Friday.
The operation successfully confiscated 11.06 kg of methamphetamine tablets, leading to the arrest of Hasan Ali from Assam's Badapur, alongside the vehicle used in the illicit transport.
