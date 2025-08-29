Judicial Independence or Political Activism: A Heated Debate

In a fiery critique, a member of the Law Commission has taken aim at retired judges who he claims are 'behaving like political activists'. Advocate Hitesh Jain's comments follow a controversy involving criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah and the defense of B Sudershan Reddy by former judges.

Jain is concerned about a growing trend where retired judges, such as Justices Madan Lokur, S. Muralidhar, and others, appear to engage more in political activism than in preserving judicial independence. He argues that true judicial independence is realized in the daily workings of district and magistrate courts.

The controversy stems from Shah's allegations against Reddy, who was part of a judgment disbanding Salwa Judum. Former judges have called Shah's accusations 'unfortunate', claiming misinterpretation of the 2011 Supreme Court ruling related to anti-Naxal operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)